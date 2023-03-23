US Markets

Credit Suisse, UBS among banks facing U.S.'s Russia-sanctions probe -Bloomberg News

March 23, 2023 — 04:49 pm EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse AG CSGN.S and UBS group AG UBSG.S are among the banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Justice Department investigation into whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday

The banks were included in subpoenas sent out by the government, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The requests were sent by the government before the crisis which resulted in Credit Suisse's takeover by UBS, Bloomberg said.

The Justice Department inquiries are to identify which bank employees dealt with sanctioned clients and how those clients were vetted over the past years, according to the report.

Credit Suisse, UBS, and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed requests for comment.

