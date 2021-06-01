US Markets
JEF

Credit Suisse top financial institutions banker in Europe to join Jefferies - source

Contributors
Greg Roumeliotis Reuters
Pamela Barbaglia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse has lost one of its key dealmakers in Europe as a talent exodus which started in the United States spreads to Europe, two sources familiar with the move told Reuters.

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has lost one of its key dealmakers in Europe as a talent exodus which started in the United States spreads to Europe, two sources familiar with the move told Reuters.

Armando Rubio-Alvarez, who heads the Swiss bank's financial institutions (FIG) franchise in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is moving to Jefferies JEF.N where he will take on European responsibilities leading the coverage of some of the region's biggest financial clients, the sources said.

His appointment - which will be effective after the summer - follows the departure of Credit Suisse's global head of financial institutions, Alejandro Przygoda, who recently announced plans to move to Jefferies alongside three other bankers in his New York-based FIG team.

Credit Suisse declined to comment while Jefferies was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Pamela Barbaglia Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JEF

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular