Credit Suisse to update investors on strategy in key areas -CEO

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Credit Suisse will inform investors about the delivery of its strategy in risk management, compliance, technology and operations and wealth management at its investor day on Tuesday, the chief executive said.

"Despite the challenging market environment, we remain firmly focused on the execution of our strategic plan during the transition year 2022 and on reinforcing our risk culture – crucially, while staying close to our clients," Thomas Gottstein said in a statement.

