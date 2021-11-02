Credit Suisse to triple onshore China team in next 5 years - China CEO

Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG [CSAG.UL] plans to expand its onshore team in China by three times in the next five years, the bank's China CEO said on Tuesday.

Janice Hu said in a media roundtable that Credit Suisse has hired more than 120 people since gaining a majority stake in its China securities joint venture in June 2020.

