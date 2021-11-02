Credit Suisse to triple onshore China team in next 5 years - China CEO

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG CSAG.UL plans to expand its onshore team in China by three times in the next five years, the bank's China CEO said on Tuesday.

Janice Hu said in a media roundtable that Credit Suisse has hired more than 120 people since gaining a majority stake in its China securities joint venture in June 2020.

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.