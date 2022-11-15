Credit Suisse to sell bulk of Securitized Products Group to Apollo

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has entered into definitive agreement to sell a significant part of its Securitized Products Group and other related financing businesses to Apollo Global Management APO.N, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

The transaction and sale of other portfolio assets to third-party investors was expected to reduce SPG assets from $75 billion to around $20 billion through a series of transactions expected to be completed by mid-2023, it said without giving a sale price.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Michael Shields)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.