Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group's CSGN.S Investor Day on Thursday will provide an update on its group strategy review and follows a presentation of the Swiss bank's third-quarter results, it said on Monday.

Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined the bank in April from Britain's Lloyds, has promised a new strategy for Switzerland's second-largest lender and a review of the bank's risk management and culture in the wake of crises that prompted a raft of executives to leave.

