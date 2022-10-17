Markets
CS

Credit Suisse To Pay $495 Mln To Resolve RMBS Legacy Case - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Credit Suisse Group (CS) has reached a final settlement with the New Jersey Attorney General related to its Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities business with transactions dating back to before 2008. The company will make a one-time payment of $495 million to fully resolve claims tied to more than $10 billion of RMBS at issue, for which the NJAG had alleged over $3 billion in damages.

Credit Suisse said the agreement resolves the only remaining RMBS matter involving claims by a regulator and the largest of its remaining exposures on its legacy RMBS docket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular