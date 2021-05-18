Credit Suisse to hire over 1,000 IT staff in India in 2021

ZURICH, May 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S said it planned to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India this year to show its commitment to the country and its intention to establish it as a global technology innovation center for the bank.

The hires will comprise of developers and engineers with capabilities in emerging technologies such as cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence to support the bank's digital aspirations, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.