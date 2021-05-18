Credit Suisse To Hire More Than 1,000 IT Employees In India

(RTTNews) - Credit Suisse said that it plans to hire more than 1,000 IT employees in India this year. The hires will comprise of developers and engineers who have capabilities in emerging technologies such as Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Cloud, API Development, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence that are anchored in Agile and DevOps delivery methods, to support the bank's digital aspirations.

As part of its recruitment program, the bank hires from premier engineering and management colleges in India, with a focus on entry level talent who have up to one year of experience.

Credit Suisse also offers an intensive Technical Analyst (TA) Program, a career starter program that targets the best applicants from top tier technology schools. With over 40% women, the program also serves as a launch pad for high quality female technology talent.

