Credit Suisse to exit domestic Austrian wealth management

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse is exiting its domestic wealth management business in Austria and referring a portion of its wealthy clients to Liechtensteinische Landesbank while others will be served abroad, it said on Wednesday.

ZURICH, March 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S is exiting its domestic wealth management business in Austria and referring a portion of its wealthy clients to Liechtensteinische Landesbank LLBN.S while others will be served abroad, it said on Wednesday.

"Following a thorough analysis of its wealth management operations in Austria, Credit Suisse has decided to serve Austria-booked (ultra high net worth) clients from Luxembourg going forward and is referring its local (high net worth) clients to Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG," it said in a statement.

The transition is expected to begin in the second quarter, the Swiss bank said.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters