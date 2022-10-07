Credit Suisse to buy back $3 bln of debt securities

ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S on Friday said it has made an offer to repurchase up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion) of senior debt securities.

"The transactions are consistent with our proactive approach to managing our overall liability composition and optimizing interest expense and allow us to take advantage of market conditions to repurchase debt at attractive prices," the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9897 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

