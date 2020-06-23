US Markets

Credit Suisse to acquire minority stake in Brazil' digital broker modalmais - statement

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse has agreed to acquire a stake of up 35% in the Brazilian digital broker modalmais, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has agreed to acquire a stake of up 35% in the Brazilian digital broker modalmais, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Modalmais has nearly 1 million clients, to whom Credit Suisse expects to sell its wealth management services and products.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular