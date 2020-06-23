Credit Suisse to acquire minority stake in Brazil' digital broker modalmais - statement

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has agreed to acquire a stake of up 35% in the Brazilian digital broker modalmais, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Modalmais has nearly 1 million clients, to whom Credit Suisse expects to sell its wealth management services and products.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

