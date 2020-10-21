Credit Suisse teams up with AXA for digital app

Credit Suisse is teaming up with French group AXA to offer financial products on the Swiss bank's new digital banking app which launches next week, it said on Wednesday.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank last month unveiled the CSX app that seeks to challenge fintechs such as Revolut by offering free foreign transactions and fully digital wealth management.

Credit Suisse and AXA will offer clients products directly via the app as well as through other client channels. Insurance products will be available for some client groups in the first quarter of 2021, it said in a statement.

