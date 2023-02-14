Credit Suisse staffer took salary data - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

February 14, 2023 — 01:42 am EST

Written by Noele Illien and Oliver Hirt for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse this week notified its workforce that a staff member, who has since left the Swiss bank, took some of their personal data, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The breach included information on salaries and variable compensation between 2013 and 2015, as well as bank account information used for salary payments, the report said.

The employee, who has since left the company, had legitimate systems access to the data at the time, Switzerland's second largest bank said.

“To date, there is no evidence of any onward transmission or intent to use the data in any way,” a Credit Suisse spokesperson wrote in an email.

"Having investigated it thoroughly, we have taken and are continuing to take steps – including legal remedies – to adequately contain the incident."

