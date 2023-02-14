Credit Suisse staffer took salary data

Updates sourcing and adds detail

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse this week notified its workforce that a staff member, who has since left the Swiss bank, took some of their personal data, it said on Tuesday.

The employee, who was based in India and stopped working for the bank in 2019, had legitimate systems access to the data at the time, a person familiar with the matter said.

The breach included information on salaries and variable compensation between 2013 and 2015, as well as bank account information used for salary payments, EFinancialCareers first reported.

Social security numbers and addresses were also said to be involved in the data theft which thousands of employees have been caught up in.

Credit Suisse has opened a hotline for those worried about repercussions from the incident.

“To date, there is no evidence of any onward transmission or intent to use the data in any way,” a Credit Suisse spokesperson wrote in an email.

"Having investigated it thoroughly, we have taken and are continuing to take steps – including legal remedies – to adequately contain the incident."

