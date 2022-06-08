Credit Suisse shares spike on reported State Street takeover interest

By 1426 GMT, the shares were up 3% after a sudden jump following the report in the Swiss financial blog. From the lows hit earlier in the day, the shares were up more than 13%. The broader European stock market .STOXX was down 0.6%.

Shares in State Street STT.N were down more than 2%, underperforming the wider market.

Citing one unidentified source, Inside Paradeplatz said State Street would price its bid at 9 Swiss francs a share, a premium of more than 30% to Tuesday's closing price. That would value Credit Suisse at 23 billion francs ($23.6 billion).

Credit Suisse declined to comment and State Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A top U.S. brokerage questioned in a message to clients the rationale of any State Street interest for the Swiss bank, citing unclear synergies for the U.S. custodian, along with risk of capital costs, job cuts and litigation risks.

($1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs)

