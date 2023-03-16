US Markets

Credit Suisse shares indicated 21% higher after securing $54 bln lifeline

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 16, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

removes extra word from headline

ZURICH, March 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S shares were indicated 21% higher in pre-market activity JBPRE01 on the Swiss stock market on Thursday, after the country's central bank offered to fund the bank with liquidity.

The bank's stock closed at 1.697 francs on Wednesday after a tumultuous day which saw its stock lose 30% in value at one stage.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.