Credit Suisse shares indicated 21% higher after securing $54 bln lifeline

ZURICH, March 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S shares were indicated 21% higher in pre-market activity JBPRE01 on the Swiss stock market on Thursday, after the country's central bank offered to fund the bank with liquidity.

The bank's stock closed at 1.697 francs on Wednesday after a tumultuous day which saw its stock lose 30% in value at one stage.

