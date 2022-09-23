Credit Suisse shares hit record low after report bank is looking to raise cash

Credit Suisse shares dropped to a record low on Friday after a Reuters report said the company is looking to raise fresh cash.

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S shares dropped to a record low on Friday after a Reuters report said the company is looking to raise fresh cash.

Credit Suisse has started sounding out investors for a capital hike for the fourth time in seven years as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank, which could include exiting the U.S. market, two sources told Reuters.

Shares in Credit Suisse CSGN.S fell over 7% in early trade to a record low of 4.26 francs.

Including Friday's move, shares are down over 50% this year and are on track for their worst yearly performance since 2008.

