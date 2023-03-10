Credit Suisse shares hit new all-time low as banks hit by U.S. fallout

Adds U.S. market sell-off detail, paragraph 5

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S shares hit a new all-time low in early trading on Friday as the European banking sector suffered the fallout from a sharp sell-off in U.S. financial stocks.

The embattled bank's stock fell to 2.463 Swiss francs on the Swiss Market Index amid the sell-off.

Rival UBS UBSG.S was down 4.7% as European banking stocks headed for their largest one-day fall in nine months.

Europe's STOXX banking index .SX7P was down 4.2% and set for its biggest one-day slide since early June, with declines for most major names including HSBC .HSBA.L down 4.5% and Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE off 7.9%.

U.S. lender SVB Financial GroupSIVB.O scrambled on Thursday to reassure its venture capital clients their money was safe after a capital raising led to its stock collapsing 60% and contributed to wiping out over $80 billion in value from bank shares.

