Credit Suisse shares hit new all-time low as banks hit by U.S. fallout

March 10, 2023 — 03:28 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S shares hit a new all-time low in early trading on Friday as the European banking sector suffered the fallout from a sharp sell-off in U.S. financial stocks.

The embattled bank's stock fell to 2.463 Swiss francs on the Swiss Market Index amid the sell-off.

Rival UBS UBSG.S was down 4.7% as European banking stocks headed for their largest one-day fall in nine months.

Europe's STOXX banking index .SX7P was down 4.2% and set for its biggest one-day slide since early June, with declines for most major names including HSBC .HSBA.L down 4.5% and Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE off 7.9%.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.