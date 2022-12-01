Credit Suisse shares get closer to offer price in $2.4 bln cash call

By 1019 GMT, Credit Suisse shares fell to as low as 2.667 francs, which is around 5% above the 2.52 francs offer price in the rights issue.

Rights CSGN_r.S to subscribe to the capital increase fell as much as 51% on the day.

"The share price is... above the offer price of CHF 2.52 for their CHF 2.2bn rights offering, which is also the 'hard underwriting' price for the consortium of 19 banks. If CSG were to keep trading above CHF 2.52 till the last day of rights trading on Dec 6, 2022, we can assume at that point the capital raise was most likely a success," JP Morgan said.

The rights issue, which is part of a broader capital raise worth $4 billion francs, is guaranteed by a group of banks.

($1 = 0.9438 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Alun John)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; On Twitter https://twitter.com/damasoni))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.