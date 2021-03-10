Credit Suisse shaken by aftershocks of Greensill insolvency

Markets
Credit Suisse faces questions from regulators and insurers as it grapples with the fall-out from the collapse of $10 billion worth of funds linked to Greensill Capital.

    By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Makiko Yamazaki
    ZURICH/TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse <CSGN.S>
faces questions from regulators and insurers as it grapples with
the fall-out from the collapse of $10 billion worth of funds
linked to Greensill Capital.
    The Swiss bank has hired external firms to help with their
inquiries in the wake of Greensill Capital's insolvency, a
source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
    The head of Credit Suisse's European asset management arm,
which sold the Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds to
investors has temporarily stood aside along with two colleagues,
the bank said in a memo. [nZ8N2HS02K][nL1N2L802L] 
    Credit Suisse, which was a key source of funding for the
speciality finance firm, selling securities created by Greensill
to investors via its asset management arm, is also taking steps
to recover a $140 million loan in Australia. 
    The supply chain financier began to unravel last week after
losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business,
prompting Credit Suisse to freeze funds linked to it.
    Switzerland's second largest bank has hired the external
firms in order to expedite the process of returning liquidation
proceeds from the funds to investors, the source told Reuters.
    Credit Suisse has so far made $3.05 billion worth of
payments to investors. It has said further liquidation proceeds
will be paid out "as soon as practicable".
    There are questions over the insurance contracts that
underpinned Greensill's securities, which were meant to protect
investors in the event of a default. 
    Japanese insurer Tokio Marine <8766.T>, which provided $4.6
billion of coverage to Greensill credit notes, said that it was
investigating the validity of those policies which it inherited
when it bought Insurance Australia Group in 2019.
    A source familiar with the situation said the policies were
directly linked to the $10 billion Credit Suisse funds.
    Credit Suisse said in a note to investors on Tuesday it had
not been informed of any insurance cancellation "until very
recently," and that existing policies from Insurance Australia
had remained unchanged.
    The bank declined comment on the Tokio Marine probe.
    If Greensill's lending practices did not meet standards laid
out in the insurance contract or were inconsistent with normal
accounting rules, then an insurer would have grounds to
challenge whether coverage applied, supply chain experts have
said.
    Greensill declined to comment.
    "We have concerns about the validity of all Greensill
policies and are conducting an investigation," Tokio Marine
spokesman Tetsuya Hirano said. [nL1N2L80H5]
    Hirano said that the $4.6 billion worth of coverage
attributed to Tokio Marine Holdings in court filings did not
reflect the likely loss. He declined to comment further. 
    In Germany, where Greensill runs a bank, financial regulator
BaFin has filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors in Bremen,
where it is based. The precise details are not known.
    
    BLOW FOR CEO
    The funds' troubles are a blow for Credit Suisse boss Thomas
Gottstein, who became chief executive in the aftermath of a spy
scandal and just as the coronavirus crisis struck.
    The asset management unit behind the Greensill strategy was
hit by a large impairment charge on a hedge fund investment in
the fourth quarter. [nL8N2IA0RG]
    Credit Suisse said in a memo sent to employees on Wednesday
that Michel Degen, head of asset management in Switzerland and
the EMEA region, was temporarily stepping aside along with
managers Luc Mathys and Lukas Haas. [nZ8N2HS02K]
    Reuters could not immediately reach Degen, Mathys or Haas
for comment. According to their LinkedIn profiles, Mathys ran
fixed income at the division and Haas worked in credit risk
management. Haas was listed as the fund manager for some of the
Greensill funds according to various fund websites.
    Meanwhile in Australia, two people familiar with the matter
said that Credit Suisse had appointed receivers to recover a
bridging loan to a Greensill company. [nZ8N2HS02K]
    Credit Suisse was advising Greensill on a potential IPO last
year and had lent on expectations the $140 million would be
repaid when it listed, one of the people said. 
    Credit Suisse declined to comment and Greensill did not
respond to requests for comment.
    The impact of Greensill's insolvency is also being felt at
its largest client, GFG Alliance, an umbrella company for metal
tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's network of steel, aluminium and energy
companies.
    A spokesman said on Wednesday GFG had appointed an advisory
team including boutique advisory house PJT Partners, turnaround
advisor Alvarez and Marsal and law firm Norton Rose Fulbright to
"support refinancing efforts and in negotiating a standstill
agreement with Greensill's administrator".
    
    APOLLO TALKS DERAILED
    Greensill was in talks to sell a chunk of its operating
business to Athene Holding - an annuity seller which recently
merged with Apollo Global Management - but these have been
derailed after one of the firm's key technology partners secured
a $6 billion credit facility from banks led by JPMorgan <JPM.N>,
one source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
    Taulia, a San Francisco-based financial technology company
that had worked closely with Greensill, expressed concern that
the Apollo deal would have affected its own business model,
which is based on using multiple banks for financing, two
separate sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
    In a statement, Taulia confirmed it had held conversations
with Apollo over their plans to purchase parts of Greensill,
adding it wanted to continue giving clients "flexibility in the
source of funding for early payments."
    JPMorgan, an investor in and strategic partner of Taulia,
came to its rescue providing $3.8 billion of an overall $6
billion credit line and reducing the need for an emergency deal
with Apollo, the first source said.
    Other banks including UniCredit <CRDI.MI>, which has a
commercial partnership with Taulia, are expected to commit
capital and top up the U.S. firm's  facility, this source said.
    UniCredit declined to comment. 

 (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich and Iain Withers
in London; Additional reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney,
Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo and Pamela Barbaglia in London; Writing
by Alexander Smith; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)
