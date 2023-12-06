News & Insights

Credit Suisse sells REIT business in Brazil to Patria for around $130 mln

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

December 06, 2023 — 06:04 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it reached a deal to sell its real estate fund management business in Brazil to asset manager Patria Investments for up to 650 million reais (around $130 million).

The bank, owned by UBS UBSG.S, will transfer to Patria the Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo Real Estate business, comprising listed real estate funds with around $2.4 billion in assets under management.

This will add up to Patria's 18 billion reais ($3.67 billion) under management in real estate, the asset manager said in a separate statement.

The deal is still subject to antitrust and investors' approval.

($1 = 4.9022 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

