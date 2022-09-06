US Markets
NTB

Credit Suisse sells its global trust business

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse Group has agreed to sell its global trust business to The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and Gasser Partner Trust, the parties said in a joint statement on Tuesday that gave no financial details.

ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S has agreed to sell its global trust business to The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited NTB.N and Gasser Partner Trust, the parties said in a joint statement on Tuesday that gave no financial details.

Under separate agreements, Butterfield will acquire Credit Suisse Trust's businesses based in Guernsey, Singapore and the Bahamas, while Gasser Partner will acquire CST's Liechtenstein business, they said. The deals are set to close in the first half of 2023.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular