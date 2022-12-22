Credit Suisse sells building in Geneva for $217 million

ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has sold one of its buildings in the heart of Geneva for just over 200 million Swiss francs ($217 million) to an investment foundation, the foundation confirmed on Thursday.

The Swiss bank, which is trying to recover from a string of scandals, is set to remain a long-term tenant of the building.

Credit Suisse has been working on possible asset and business sales in a bid to return to profitability.

In October it emerged that the bank was trying to sell the Savoy Hotel on Paradeplatz in the centre of Zurich's financial district.

A source familiar with the matter said Credit Suisse has been selling buildings for a while.

"It's totally unrelated to the restructuring plan announced on Oct. 27," this person said.

($1 = 0.9235 Swiss francs)

