Credit Suisse self-flagellation is risky but right

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Medieval Christians habitually whipped themselves to show penance. Credit Suisse Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein is practising his own form of self-flagellation after a torrid year. The challenge is to do so without leaving permanent scars on the $25 billion Swiss bank.

The Zurich-based group said on Thursday that revenue fell 12% https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us/en/reports-research/quarterly-interim-reports/quarterly-results.html year-on-year in the fourth quarter, driven by a one-third plunge in the investment banking division. French rival Société Générale on Thursday reported https://www.societegenerale.com/sites/default/files/documents/2022-02/Q4-21-Financial-Results-Presentation.pdf 12% growth in its equivalent unit. Credit Suisse’s key Asian wealth management business lost $3.2 billion of client assets in the quarter, while cross-town rival UBS attracted client money in the region.

Much of the shrinkage is self-imposed. Gottstein has reduced the size of the bank’s balance sheet, adjusted for the riskiness of its assets, by 12% since last March; European and American rivals on average boosted theirs by 4% over the same period. Risk-weighted assets in the investment bank are down by a fifth. In effect, Credit Suisse is turning away opportunities to make money while others are raking it in.

Abstinence carries risks of its own. Wealthy clients may favour more expansive banks like UBS and Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse’s star traders and dealmakers could defect to lenders that are trying to grow rather than retrench. Gottstein slashed bonuses by 32% in 2021, a year in which Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan jacked up staff rewards.

Still, Gottstein’s caution is necessary. Promising to double down on risk controls has helped him deflect the blame for recent blowups of the Archegos hedge fund and supply chain lender Greensill Capital. Another mistake would probably put his job on the line.

Meanwhile funky new pay structures mitigate the risk of a banker exodus. An unusually large proportion of last year’s $2.2 billion bonus pot, roughly two-fifths, was in upfront cash payments for senior staff. They’ll have to give some back if they leave before February 2025. The bank’s managing directors and directors are also in line for special new share-based awards, worth around $540 million, which come in addition to normal bonuses and will pay out if the bank hits unspecified financial targets. That may feel like a hair shirt to pampered investment bankers, but it’s hardly medieval.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Credit Suisse on Feb. 10 reported revenue of 4.6 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 12% compared with the same period a year earlier. Pre-tax profit, excluding a goodwill write-down and other one-offs, fell 62% to 328 million Swiss francs.

- Investment banking revenue declined by roughly one-third year-on-year. The company’s Asia-Pacific business saw $3.2 billion of outflows during the final three months of 2021.

- Credit Suisse shares were down 3.5% at 8.93 Swiss francs as of 0821 GMT on Feb. 10.

