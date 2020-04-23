Credit Suisse sees Q1 profit rise 75% as it warns of uncertainty

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse Group AG posted a 75% rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, even as it cautioned the global coronavirus pandemic could impact performance in coming quarters.

ZURICH, April 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S posted a 75% rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, even as it cautioned the global coronavirus pandemic could impact performance in coming quarters.

"The scale of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis is still difficult to assess and we would caution that we may also see further reserve build and impairments in the coming quarters," the Swiss bank said in a statement. "We are well prepared to continue to serve our clients and we believe we can maintain a resilient financial performance through this crisis."

Credit Suisse saw profit rise to 1.314 billion Swiss francs ($1.35 billion). Fourteen analysts polled by the bank had on average expected to see net profit of 997 million francs for the quarter.

($1 = 0.9715 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters