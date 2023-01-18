US Markets
Credit Suisse sees money returning to the bank - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

January 18, 2023 — 06:37 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S CEO Ulrich Koerner said the bank is seeing a reversal of outflows in an interview with CNBC in Davos on Wednesday.

"Outflows have reduced very significantly and we are seeing money now coming back in different parts of the firm," he said.

Koerner also said he has "zero concerns" about conflicts of interest surrounding the Swiss bank's acquisition of former Credit Suisse board member Michael Klein's advisory firm.

Earlier this month it was reported the Swiss bank will value M. Klein & Company at a few hundred million dollars.

