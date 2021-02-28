Credit Suisse seeks to reduce ties to SoftBank-backed Greensill Capital- WSJ

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S is exploring ways to reduce ties to Greensill Capital over concerns about the finance company's exposure to a single client, U.K.-based steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Credit Suisse is looking at options including winding down a $10 billion suite of funds it runs with Greensill and also replacing Greensill as the main source of assets in the funds, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is also considering moving assets tied to Gupta from the funds onto the bank's balance sheet to protect investors, WSJ added.

Credit Suisse has grown concerned over Softbank Group Corp 9984.T backed Greensill's relationship with Gupta, a former Greensill shareholder, the Journal said.

Credit Suisse had expected to provide $173 billion in financing to UK-based Greensill last year, but only ended up providing $143 billion, according to a presentation viewed by the Journal.

Greensill has recently been trying to raise up to $1 billion in fresh capital, but the process has been stalled due to its links to Gupta, the report added, citing people familiar with the fundraising.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the WSJ report when contacted by Reuters, and Greensill did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

