Credit Suisse Says The Steepening of U.S. Yield Curve Isn't The Sign It Usually Is for European Equities

Markets this week have seen an unusual occurrence — while U.S. stocks have been hammered on concerns over the raging coronavirus outbreak, bonds also have been hurt.

Typically a rise in government bond yields, and a steepening of the yield curve, is a sign of a reflation trade.

But it is occurring at the same time inflation-adjusted yields are rising, and inflation expectations are falling.

“Ordinarily, a rise in TIPS [Treasury inflation-protected securities] yields has been positive for cyclicals and value, because the TIPS yield typically rises when GDP growth returns. Crucially, though, to get a buy signal for value, we need inflation expectations to rise (as they did in 2009), and preferably the TIPS yield to fall,” said global strategists at Credit Suisse.

Central banks, the strategists say, will react to any meaningful rise in bond yields that disrupts economic activity. They cite as evidence the European Central Bank’s 750 billion euro bond purchase program as a step in that direction.

The strategists say they prefer European cyclicals to U.S. ones, but the “clear buy signal will be when inflation expectations rise or PMIs have troughed.”

If bond yields rise and credit spreads fall, buy life insurers, and if bond yields rise and credit spreads rise, but noncyclical companies with low leverage and pension deficits, such as BT, BAE Systems and Uniper, the strategists say.

Overall, they advise, buy gold. “The rise in the TIPS yield will force more quantitative easing and if necessary Japanese style yield curve control and this will force the TIPS yield down and that is good for gold. The financial dislocation caused by the dollar funding shortage (resulting in a stronger dollar) and the rise in TIPS provides a good entry point,” they advise.

