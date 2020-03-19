Credit Suisse says Q1 going well despite coronavirus spread

Contributor
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Credit Suisse Group said on Thursday business in the first quarter had been going well despite jitters over the coronavirus epidemic.

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S said on Thursday business in the first quarter had been going well despite jitters over the coronavirus epidemic.

"Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant volatile market environment, profitability in 1Q 2020 has so far continued the strong year-on-year improvement trend as already noted in our 4Q 2019 earnings release," it said.

"Our return on tangible equity is above 10% for the first two months of the year, and our pre-tax income for the same period exceeds the 1.06 billion Swiss francs reported for the whole of 1Q 2019," Switzerland's second-biggest bank said in a statement ahead of a presentation at a Morgan Stanley conference, echoing upbeat comments by peer UBS UBSG.S on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7454; Reuters Messaging: silke.koltrowitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More