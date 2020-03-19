Credit Suisse says Q1 going well despite coronavirus spread

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S said on Thursday business in the first quarter had been going well despite jitters over the coronavirus epidemic.

"Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant volatile market environment, profitability in 1Q 2020 has so far continued the strong year-on-year improvement trend as already noted in our 4Q 2019 earnings release," it said.

"Our return on tangible equity is above 10% for the first two months of the year, and our pre-tax income for the same period exceeds the 1.06 billion Swiss francs reported for the whole of 1Q 2019," Switzerland's second-biggest bank said in a statement ahead of a presentation at a Morgan Stanley conference, echoing upbeat comments by peer UBS UBSG.S on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7454; Reuters Messaging: silke.koltrowitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.