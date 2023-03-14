Credit Suisse says outflows have stabilized but not reversed

Adds details

ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGNS> said customer "outflows had stabilized to much lower levels but had not yet reversed" in its 2022 annual report published on Tuesday.

Customers of the Swiss bank, which is trying to turn around its fortunes following a string of scandals, withdrew funds in the fourth quarter, which made it breach some liquidity buffers.

The bank's 2022 annual report had been scheduled for release last week but was delayed following a request from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which had raised questions about the bank's earlier financial statements.

($1 = 0.9130 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sonali Paul)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.