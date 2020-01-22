Credit Suisse says Mozambique liable for $622 mln loan at heart of bribery scandal

Credit Suisse has hit back against Mozambique in a case in Britain's High Court, arguing a government guarantee for a $622 million loan - part of a $2 billion debt scandal - is valid and that it is entitled to claim damages.
