Credit Suisse says liquidated Greensill-linked funds have $7 bln in cash

Contributor
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Credit Suisse said the cash position from its liquidated supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill was now equivalent to around $7.0 billion, or 70% of the funds' assets under management at the time of their suspension.

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S said the cash position from its liquidated supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill was now equivalent to around $7.0 billion, or 70% of the funds' assets under management at the time of their suspension.

Around $5.9 billion of that has been returned to investors so far after the last payment in August, the Swiss bank said in a document on its website on Tuesday. ID:nL8N2PD2A9

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters