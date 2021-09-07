Credit Suisse says liquidated Greensill-linked funds have $7 bln in cash

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S said the cash position from its liquidated supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill was now equivalent to around $7.0 billion, or 70% of the funds' assets under management at the time of their suspension.

Around $5.9 billion of that has been returned to investors so far after the last payment in August, the Swiss bank said in a document on its website on Tuesday. ID:nL8N2PD2A9

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)

