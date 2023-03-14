Credit Suisse says it plans meaningful dividends from 2025 onwards

March 14, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGNS> said it plans "meaningful distributions from 2025 onwards" as it announced a nominal dividend payout of 0.05 Swiss francs ($0.0548) per share in its 2022 annual report published on Tuesday.

The release had been scheduled for last week but was delayed following a request from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which had raised questions about the bank's earlier financial statements.

