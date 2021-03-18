Credit Suisse says faces regulatory probes over Greensill

March 18 (Reuters) - Several regulatory investigations and actions have been initiated, or are being considered, over Credit Suisse's CSGN.S dealings with collapsed supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital, the lender said on Thursday.

In its annual report, Credit Suisse said Swiss regulator FINMA was one watchdog looking into the matter, and was reviewing it in relation to its "Pillar 2" buffer, a pool of capital banks have to ensure they can withstand all risks.

Several investors have already threatened litigation over Greensill, Credit Suisse added.

"The ultimate cost to the group of resolving these matters may be material to its operating results," the bank said.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.