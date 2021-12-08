Credit Suisse says chairman broke Swiss quarantine rules

Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio broke COVID-19 rules during a recent visit to Switzerland by leaving the country during a 10-day quarantine period, Switzerland's second-largest bank said on Wednesday.

ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio broke COVID-19 rules during a recent visit to Switzerland by leaving the country during a 10-day quarantine period, Switzerland's second-largest bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said it "regretfully acknowledged" the breach, which occurred when Horta-Osorio entered the country on Nov. 28 during a time when 10-day quarantine rules applied, but exited the country three days later.

