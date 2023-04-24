Credit Suisse saw $68 billion in first-quarter outflows as it crumbled

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S said on Monday 61 billion Swiss francs ($68 billion) left the bank in the first quarter, shedding light on the scale of the bank run that caused the 167-year-old institution to crumble and forced its state-engineered rescue.

The bank reported results for what is likely to be the last time, as its shotgun marriage with rival Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S, is expected to be completed soon.

($1 = 0.8920 Swiss francs)

