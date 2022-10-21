Credit Suisse sale of Allfunds stake raises 334 mln euros - bookrunner

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S has placed an 8.6% stake in Allfunds Group ALLFG.AS via an accelerated bookbuilding offering that was priced at 6.195 euros a share, raising 334 million euros ($326.2 million), a bookrunner said on Friday.

The deal comes as Credit Suisse races to firm up asset sales that could limit the cash it needs from investors with just days to go before the bank unveils an overhaul.

