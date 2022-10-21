Credit Suisse sale of Allfunds stake raises 334 mln euros - bookrunner

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S has placed an 8.6% stake in Allfunds Group ALLFG.AS via an accelerated bookbuilding offering that was priced at 6.195 euros a share, raising 334 million euros ($326.2 million), a bookrunner said on Friday.

The deal comes as Credit Suisse races to firm up asset sales that could limit the cash it needs from investors with just days to go before the bank unveils an overhaul.

($1 = 1.0239 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Shields)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.