Credit Suisse revamp risks being bad copy of UBS

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Credit Suisse is finally facing up the full extent of its problems. The $14 billion Zurich-based bank replaced Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein and on Wednesday announced https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us-news/en/articles/media-releases/cs-appoints-ulrich-koerner-new-ceo-announces-comprehensive-strategic-review-202207.html that new broom Ulrich Koerner will scale back trading to focus on wealth management. The final plan, due later this year, may look like UBS’s from 2012 https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20121029006662/en/UBS-Announces-Strategic-Acceleration-from-a-Position-of-Strength - but much slower.

Relentless losses, including a $1.7 billion second quarter https://www.credit-suisse.com/media/assets/corporate/docs/about-us/investor-relations/financial-disclosures/results/csg-earningsrelease-2q22.pdf hit, made Gottstein’s gradualist strategy untenable. New Chair Axel Lehmann wants Koerner to speed things up and cut costs to below $16.1 billion compared with an annualised rate of $17.5 billion this year. He’ll focus the investment bank on advisory services like M&A rather than capital-intensive businesses like credit trading, which have little relevance to wealth clients.

That’s similar to UBS’s October 2012 strategy, dubbed a “strategic acceleration from a position of strength”. Former CEO Sergio Ermotti pledged to axe about $90 billion of risk-weighted assets in the investment bank, or 57% of its total, mostly in fixed-income trading. By the following summer, the bank had clawed its way back up to a valuation that exceeded its tangible book value, a sign investors believed it could earn a respectable return on equity.

Mimicking that success is a huge ask for Koerner, who unlike Ermotti has never run an investment bank. He also faces a tougher backdrop. Global banks’ fixed-income revenues grew in 2012, while fees from M&A and underwriting were broadly flat, according to data collated by Citigroup analysts. By contrast some of Credit Suisse’s key divisions, like credit trading and leveraged finance, are falling off a cliff. Dicey markets mean that the revenue hit from quitting business could be faster and harder. And there may be fewer buyers for exposures that Koerner wants to shed, like the securitised products business with $20 billion of risk-weighted assets.

Meanwhile the bank’s continued red ink is depleting its common equity Tier 1 capital, which Koerner needs to fund his restructuring. Credit Suisse’s CET1 ratio dipped to 13.5% in June compared with 13.8% in March. Assuming Koerner wants to stay above 13%, he only has a $1.4 billion buffer to absorb any future losses from winding down trading businesses. It might be safer to pad that out with a capital hike.

Ermotti's “acceleration from a position of strength” at UBS was partly bluster, but it worked. Credit Suisse will find it hard to do the same from its position of weakness.

Credit Suisse on July 27 appointed Ulrich Koerner as chief executive, replacing Thomas Gottstein, and announced plans to cut costs and offload assets in the investment banking business.

The bank intends to reduce its overall expenses to 15.5 billion Swiss francs or less, compared with the median Refinitiv estimate this year of 17.6 billion francs.

The board of directors, led by Chairman Axel Lehmann, also wants to shed about $20 billion of risk-weighted assets in the investment bank’s securitised products business, which focuses on mortgages and credit card receivables.

Credit Suisse shares were up 1.6% to 5.24 Swiss francs as of 0802 GMT on July 27.

