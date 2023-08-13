Credit Suisse retail investors plan lawsuit challenging UBS buyout- FT

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Retail investors who lost money when Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS in March plan to file a lawsuit challenging the buyout, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The Swiss Investor Protection Association plans to file the claim in Zurich's commercial court on Monday on behalf of about 500 Credit Suisse equity investors, the newspaper said.

