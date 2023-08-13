News & Insights

Credit Suisse retail investors plan lawsuit challenging UBS buyout- FT

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

August 13, 2023 — 12:20 am EDT

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Retail investors who lost money when Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS in March plan to file a lawsuit challenging the buyout, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The Swiss Investor Protection Association plans to file the claim in Zurich's commercial court on Monday on behalf of about 500 Credit Suisse equity investors, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.