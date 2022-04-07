Credit Suisse restates results under new divisional reporting structure

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse Group published restated historical financial information on Thursday reflecting its new divisional reporting structure that was announced in November.

ZURICH, April 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S published restated historical financial information on Thursday reflecting its new divisional reporting structure that was announced in November.

It published the information on this website: https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us/en/investor-relations/financial-regulatory-disclosures/quarterly-earnings-material.html

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters