Credit Suisse restates results under new divisional reporting structure

ZURICH, April 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S published restated historical financial information on Thursday reflecting its new divisional reporting structure that was announced in November.

It published the information on this website: https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us/en/investor-relations/financial-regulatory-disclosures/quarterly-earnings-material.html

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Paul Carrel)

