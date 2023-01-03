US Markets
CAGR

Credit Suisse reshuffles investment bank after senior departure - memos

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

January 03, 2023 — 08:53 am EST

Written by Andres Gonzalez and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

By Andres Gonzalez and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S announced a series of staff changes on Tuesday following the departure of the co-head of its European investment banking operation, according to internal memos seen by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesperson.

The Swiss bank, in the midst of an overhaul that includes spinning-off its investment bank into a newly re-branded entity, has chosen veterans Giuseppe Monarchi and Steven Geller to take over from Cathal Deasy, who has left the bank just months after being promoted to regional co-head of its Investment Banking & Capital Markets (IBCM) unit.

Monarchi is now sole IBCM head for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), whereas Geller has been named sole global head of M&A. Additionally, William Mansfield, head of EMEA Consumer & Retail M&A, has taken up Deasy's responsibilities as head of EMEA M&A.

Deasy's exit, which was first reported by Financial News, is the latest in a string of departures as Credit Suisse embarks on a plan to cut thousands of jobs and shift its focus from investment banking towards more stable wealth management.

Alongside the promotions, the Swiss lender also said it had hired Credit Agricole CAGR.PA banker Gen Oba as co-head of IBCM in France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro Editing by Mark Potter)

((andres.gonzalez@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 647 69 49 89; Reuters Messaging: andres.gonzalez.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAGR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.