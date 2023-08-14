Credit Suisse Reiterates Wix.com (WIX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wix.com is 111.52. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.19% from its latest reported closing price of 89.80.

The projected annual revenue for Wix.com is 1,521MM, an increase of 3.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wix.com. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 6.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIX is 0.24%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 53,910K shares. The put/call ratio of WIX is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,944K shares representing 13.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,024K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 72.34% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,007K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,314K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares, representing an increase of 62.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 97.81% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 1,972K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322K shares, representing a decrease of 17.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 15.99% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 1,907K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,018K shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 24.54% over the last quarter.

Wix.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

