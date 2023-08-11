Credit Suisse Reiterates Verve Therapeutics (VERV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verve Therapeutics is 43.66. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 142.53% from its latest reported closing price of 18.00.

The projected annual revenue for Verve Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 96.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verve Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERV is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 71,236K shares. The put/call ratio of VERV is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 10,549K shares representing 17.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,151K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 43.95% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,741K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 16.75% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,440K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,598K shares, representing a decrease of 47.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 36.88% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,403K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 56.95% over the last quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verve Therapeutics is a biotechnology company created with a singular focus: to protect the world from heart disease. Founded by world-leading experts in cardiovascular medicine, human genetics and gene editing, the company aims to develop transformative, once-and-done therapies for coronary heart disease. Verve’s gene editing medicines are designed to safely edit the genome of adults and mimic naturally occurring gene variants to permanently lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The company is advancing a pipeline of precision genetic medicines, led by VERVE-101, which is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease.

