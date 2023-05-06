Credit Suisse Reiterates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 93.39. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 97.77% from its latest reported closing price of 47.22.

The projected annual revenue for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 454MM, an increase of 18.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RARE is 0.20%, an increase of 34.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 82,093K shares. The put/call ratio of RARE is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,203K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,046K shares, representing a decrease of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,096K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,757K shares, representing a decrease of 16.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,967K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360K shares, representing an increase of 40.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 66.52% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,094K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,816K shares, representing a decrease of 23.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,990K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares, representing an increase of 31.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 73.75% over the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

