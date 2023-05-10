Credit Suisse Reiterates Toast Inc - (TOST) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Toast Inc - (NYSE:TOST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toast Inc - is 22.70. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.62% from its latest reported closing price of 19.46.

The projected annual revenue for Toast Inc - is 3,672MM, an increase of 21.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast Inc -. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 17.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.32%, a decrease of 32.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.17% to 345,021K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,767K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,927K shares, representing a decrease of 30.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 20,712K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,632K shares, representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 48.54% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 19,719K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,272K shares, representing a decrease of 33.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 17.09% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 15,740K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,788K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 22.05% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,048K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,672K shares, representing an increase of 52.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 110.79% over the last quarter.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

