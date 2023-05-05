Credit Suisse Reiterates Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stoke Therapeutics is 27.31. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 128.37% from its latest reported closing price of 11.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stoke Therapeutics is 11MM, a decrease of 25.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoke Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STOK is 0.21%, a decrease of 26.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 41,325K shares. The put/call ratio of STOK is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Skorpios Trust holds 14,444K shares representing 32.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,871K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,652K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 32.53% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,109K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 66.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 97.93% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,088K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 763K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stoke Therapeutics, is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines. Using the company's proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. The company's first compound, STK-001 is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Dravet syndrome is one of many diseases caused by a haploinsufficiency, in which a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels leads to disease. The company is pursuing treatment for a second haploinsufficient disease, autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA), the most common inherited optic nerve disorder. Stoke's initial focus is haploinsufficiencies and diseases of the central nervous system and the eye, although proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting the company's belief in the broad potential for its proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See all Stoke Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.