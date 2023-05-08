Credit Suisse Reiterates Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Select Medical Holdings is 33.86. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.13% from its latest reported closing price of 30.75.

The projected annual revenue for Select Medical Holdings is 6,712MM, an increase of 4.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

Select Medical Holdings Declares $0.12 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $30.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.32%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 4.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=221).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Medical Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEM is 0.20%, an increase of 14.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 116,162K shares. The put/call ratio of SEM is 2.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,617K shares representing 16.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,447K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEM by 16.96% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 12,407K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,731K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEM by 9.46% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,718K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,558K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEM by 4.37% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,610K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,379K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEM by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 4,800K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Medical Holdings Background Information

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of March 31, 2019, Select Medical operated 97 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 27 rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states, and 1,684 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 525 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

