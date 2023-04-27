Credit Suisse Reiterates Robert Half International (RHI) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Robert Half International is 74.97. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.49% from its latest reported closing price of 73.15.

The projected annual revenue for Robert Half International is 6,958MM, a decrease of 2.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

Robert Half International Declares $0.48 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $73.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 3.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robert Half International. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHI is 0.20%, an increase of 12.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.04% to 120,487K shares. The put/call ratio of RHI is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,531K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,353K shares, representing an increase of 53.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 95.16% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,563K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,488K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares, representing an increase of 17.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 27.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,133K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,095K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,808K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing an increase of 31.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 31.42% over the last quarter.

Robert Half International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com.

